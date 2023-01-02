Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $63.30 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,035,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,370 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $63,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $79,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Oracle stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

