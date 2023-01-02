Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $240,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.9% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 395,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,717,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CVS stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

