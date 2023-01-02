Stableford Capital II LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $210.52 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

