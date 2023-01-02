Stableford Capital II LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 142,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 51.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 28,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.87. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

