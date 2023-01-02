AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 148,150 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $51,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

