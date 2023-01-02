NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,962,000 after buying an additional 835,069 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $117.01 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $167.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

