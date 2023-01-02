Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,804 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $157,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $266.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

