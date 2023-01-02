SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.83.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $264.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.08. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

