iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,696 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $67.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $83.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

