Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 81.3% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

QQQ opened at $266.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

