AE Wealth Management LLC Has $83.21 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,095 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $83,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $50.67 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.