Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,896 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after buying an additional 5,231,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after buying an additional 5,216,825 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after buying an additional 4,591,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,935,000 after buying an additional 4,447,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $63.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

