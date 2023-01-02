Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 235 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

