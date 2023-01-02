Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 106,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 117,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 83,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

