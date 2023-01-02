City State Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

City State Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

