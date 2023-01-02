Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $19.17 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 469,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,111,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $161.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.44. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.