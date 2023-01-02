BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Raised by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $708.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $700.36 and its 200-day moving average is $657.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $927.48.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

