Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

