Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $141.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.72 and its 200-day moving average is $135.74. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

