Friedenthal Financial Takes $5.12 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,787,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.33 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

