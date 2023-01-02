Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 195 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.0% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 134,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 178,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

