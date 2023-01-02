Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $102.53 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of L3Harris Technologies worth $102,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $202.31 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

