First United Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.9% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

MKC opened at $82.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.