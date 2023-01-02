First United Bank & Trust Acquires 57 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 26.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 23.0% in the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 97,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 9.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $246.25 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.