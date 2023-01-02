First United Bank & Trust Purchases 3,291 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IGSB stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

