Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Trimmed by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,642,000 after purchasing an additional 762,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,018,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 709,899 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.81 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

