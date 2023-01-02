SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

