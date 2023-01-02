iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99.

