First Merchants Corp Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,692,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,650,000 after buying an additional 255,322 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 41.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 27.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 183,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $5,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

