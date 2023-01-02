Round Table Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

