Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 297.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

