Round Table Services LLC Sells 21,885 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Round Table Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,885 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.8% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.75 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

