Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $36.09 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,376 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $36,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $7,332,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $104.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

