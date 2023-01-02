First Merchants Corp Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $265.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.12. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

