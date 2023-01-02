Spreng Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $55.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $82.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

