iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.64 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

