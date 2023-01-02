Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $789,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

INTC stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.