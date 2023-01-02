Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $191.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.