Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.96% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $153,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $442.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

