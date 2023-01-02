Raymond James & Associates Has $215.82 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683,663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Oracle worth $215,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 10.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 55,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 737,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $45,010,000 after buying an additional 73,150 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 74,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,980,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after buying an additional 105,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

ORCL opened at $81.74 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

