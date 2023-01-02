Raymond James & Associates Acquires 65,453 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,453 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.98% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $548,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,428,000 after purchasing an additional 80,540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $241.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.75 and its 200 day moving average is $240.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

