Raymond James & Associates Has $191.97 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Deere & Company worth $191,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $428.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

