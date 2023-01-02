Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $310.59 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,698,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,737 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $310,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of USMV opened at $72.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46.

