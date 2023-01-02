Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,528,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,822 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $281,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,635,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,102,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,999,000 after buying an additional 278,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after buying an additional 193,018 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $125.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.93. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

