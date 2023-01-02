Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $97.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.