Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in AT&T by 152.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE T opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.