First United Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.8% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17,180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 69,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 160,951 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 180,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $141.25 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average is $139.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.