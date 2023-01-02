First Merchants Corp Has $19.70 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.33% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $19,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $115.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.