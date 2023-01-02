Field & Main Bank Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5,986.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 179,161 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,162,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $291,047,000 after purchasing an additional 513,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $117.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $167.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

