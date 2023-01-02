First Merchants Corp Has $4.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $183.54 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.21.

